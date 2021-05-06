TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.140-4.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.14-4.32 EPS.

TTEC opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. TTEC has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

