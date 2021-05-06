Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 55,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Several analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

