Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 780,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

