Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. 12,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,462,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

