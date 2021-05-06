Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TPTX stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 827,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $141.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

