Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TPC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 186,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,112. The company has a market cap of $847.87 million, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

