U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:USPH opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $205,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.