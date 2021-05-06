U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,133. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

