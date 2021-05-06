Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

NYSE UBER opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,172,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,900,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 719.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

