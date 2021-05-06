UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €203.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €203.00 ($238.82) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €192.14 ($226.05).

ETR:MTX opened at €202.30 ($238.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €201.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €197.68. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

