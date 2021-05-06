UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Total stock opened at €39.02 ($45.90) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.00. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

