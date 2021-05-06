UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2,457.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

