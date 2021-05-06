UBS Group Upgrades Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) to “Neutral”

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Skanska AB has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

