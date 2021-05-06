UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $407.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.