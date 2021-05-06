Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.