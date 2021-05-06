Under Armour, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.