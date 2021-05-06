Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $20.70. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 9,660 shares.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,215.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.