Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

UAA stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

