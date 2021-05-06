Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.59 ($35.99) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.80 and a 200-day moving average of €29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 12 month low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

