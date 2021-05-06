Uniswap Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $41.96 or 0.00072640 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $21.96 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.