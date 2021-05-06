United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,320.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,259.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.