United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

UIHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 123,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.