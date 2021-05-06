United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 171,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

