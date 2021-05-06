United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.07.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Rentals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $332.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.