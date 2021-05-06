UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.82. 50,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $412.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

