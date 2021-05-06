Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,835. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

