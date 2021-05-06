Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.25% of Unitil worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

