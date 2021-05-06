Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

