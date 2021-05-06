Upfiring Hits One Day Volume of $8,221.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. Upfiring has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $8,221.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066627 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002572 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

