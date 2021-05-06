Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Upland Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Upland Software stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. 68,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,147. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

