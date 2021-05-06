Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.