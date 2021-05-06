Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $41.45. Upwork shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 49,116 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -163.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

