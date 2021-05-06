Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Given New $3.60 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $3.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UROY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,493. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.