UREEQA Price Down 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $617,182.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01144927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00738832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.14 or 0.99808717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

