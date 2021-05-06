US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pentair were worth $30,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

