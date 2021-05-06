US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after buying an additional 608,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,853,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

