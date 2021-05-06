US Bancorp DE Has $21.01 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.98% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

