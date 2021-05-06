US Bancorp DE Has $32.47 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

