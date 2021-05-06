US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $496.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

