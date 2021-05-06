US Bancorp DE Sells 47,431 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 913.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

