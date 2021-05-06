USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

