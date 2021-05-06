Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.42

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 81238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms recently commented on USNZY. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.