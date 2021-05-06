VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.