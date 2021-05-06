VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $72.14 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

