Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,993,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,334,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

