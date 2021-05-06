Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $193.60. 707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average is $179.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $196.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

