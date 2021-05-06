Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.57. 10,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

