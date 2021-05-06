Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 214.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

