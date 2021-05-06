Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $481,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

