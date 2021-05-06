Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

